Aspen Technology (AZPN) Granted HSR and Austrian Antitrust Approval for Proposed Transaction with Emerson

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced,...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

The month of December shows an increasing number of SPAC deal votes. SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition. Several former SPACs...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Results of EssilorLuxottica’s mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer during the Acceptance Period. • Including...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rocketpad IDO Launchpad to Be Launched, Aims to Be the Pioneer of Cardano Based Decentralized Fundraising Platform

Rocketpad team is pleased to announce the launch of its IDO Launchpad. Rocketpad allows Cardano's large community to pool resources to support high-growth initiatives with high potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AspenTech announces HSR and Austrian antitrust approval

Aspen Technology (AZPN +2.6%) has announced, in connection with its proposed transaction with Emerson (EMR -0.6%), the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended and antitrust clearance from the Austrian Federal Competition Authority. Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fortive (FTV) to Acquire Provation for $1.43 Billion

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"), a leading provider of clinical workflow software solutions used in hospitals and ASCs, for $1.425 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (BOCN) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOCN) (NASDAQ: BOCNU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 16,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medigus's (MDGS) Jeffs’ Brands Files IPO Registration Statement

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced that its 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs' Brands Ltd., a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States. The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Third Point Has Stake in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A), Urges Separation Into Two - DJ

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has taken a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) and is urging it to separate into two companies, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AES Corp (AES) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.1580; 2.7% Yield

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1580 per share, or $0.632 annualized. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1505. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 31, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Intermedia Cloud Communications (NASDAQ: INTM) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We provide a leading, proprietary cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, purpose-built for our extensive and expanding network of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Genius Sports Group (GENI) Announces 282K Insider Share Purchase by Management and Board Members

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announces the purchase of common stock on the open market by individual members of the Company's Board of Directors ("Director"), as follows.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion. Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Launches Proposed Initial Public Offering on the STAR Market in China

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the commencement of an initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The total number of shares being offered in the STAR Offering is 115,055,260 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which represents 8.62% of BeiGene's total outstanding ordinary shares as of October 31, 2021, after giving effect to the shares being offered. The shares offered in the STAR Offering (RMB Shares) will be issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and listed and traded on the STAR Market in Renminbi. In addition, BeiGene expects to grant China International Capital Corporation Limited a 30-day overallotment option for up to 17,258,000 additional RMB Shares. The consummation of the STAR Offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the STAR Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the STAR Offering.
ECONOMY

