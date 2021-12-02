Aspen Technology (AZPN) Granted HSR and Austrian Antitrust Approval for Proposed Transaction with Emerson

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the commencement of an initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The total number of shares being offered in the STAR Offering is 115,055,260 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which represents 8.62% of BeiGene’s total outstanding ordinary shares as of October 31, 2021, after giving effect to the shares being offered. The shares offered in the STAR Offering (RMB Shares) will be issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and listed and traded on the STAR Market in Renminbi. In addition, BeiGene expects to grant China International Capital Corporation Limited a 30-day overallotment option for up to 17,258,000 additional RMB Shares. The consummation of the STAR Offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the STAR Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the STAR Offering.

