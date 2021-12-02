ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo Coming Early 2022; New Gameplay Features Trailer

By Ivanir Ignacchitti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo has shared a new gameplay features trailer on Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. Along with the video, the company has announced an early 2022 demo for the Musou action title. This is likely to come before February 15, 2022, which is the release date for the game on PC,...

