Cancer sucks. Pardon my French, but it just does. We've all either been touched by it in our lives at some point or lost someone or far too many someones to it. For me, that includes my mother. Here in Eastern Iowa, I can tell you there is no better place for that person to live out their last days with the best care possible than at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The "good" news in our family's case 11 years ago was that what we thought was going to be a three-day stay for her end-of-life care turned into three months, as she kept fighting, thanks in part to the care they gave her.

HIAWATHA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO