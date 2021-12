A chaotic NWSL off-season is upon us. With the expansion draft two weeks away in which Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC will build out their inaugural rosters for next season, there’s already been a flurry of moves league-wide as teams look to get ahead of, and in some ways minimize, their losses in that draft. With the existing NWSL clubs only allowed to protect nine players (including only one US allocated player), rosters will be shaken up. We’ll have to wait another week until OL Reign announce which nine players they will be protecting, but the club has announced one move for their 2022 roster with the acquisition of midfielder Nikki Stanton.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO