ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHL AM 920

Forest Lake Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting

By The Associated Press
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FOREST LAKE (AP) -- An armed man who was shot by three police officers after he allegedly threatened them in Forest Lake over the weekend has...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Shot By Police On Sunday Has Died

St Paul (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota man who was seriously wounded in an officer-involved shooting has died. The Minnesota BCA reported Wednesday the death of 47-year-old Bradley Erickson. The BCA is in charge of the investigation of the shooting that involved three officers. It happened Sunday afternoon in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Police Have Suspects in Mass Thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

MAPLEWOOD -- Maplewood police say they have identified several suspects in the mass thefts that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend at Twin Cities area Best Buys. On November 26th at about 8:10 p.m. Maplewood police were called to that city's Best Buy for a mass theft in progress. The suspects were all gone by the time police arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Forest Lake Man Dies#Forest Lake#Ap
KDHL AM 920

St Paul Sets New Homicide Record

St Paul (KROC AM News) - A deadly stabbing that was reported in St Paul Thursday night set a record. It was the city’s 35th murder of 2021. The Star Tribune is reporting that is the most ever in a calendar year in the Capitol city. The victim was a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Body Found in Air Duct

OTTER TAIL COUNTY (AP) -- Authorities say a 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

St. Cloud Woman Charged With Murdering Her Infant Son

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder in the death of her three-month-old baby. According to the Stearns County charging complaint, 26-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi cut her son's throat and threw the infant in the dumpster. A man called the police Sunday morning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Attorney: Potter to Testify at Trial in Daunte Wright Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An attorney for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright says the former officer will testify at her trial. Attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday that Kim Potter will speak directly to jurors about the April 11 traffic stop that ended with Potter killing the 20-year-old Black motorist.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Jury Selection For Rochester Man’s Murder Trial is Underway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The process of seating the jury for a Rochester man's murder trial began this morning at the Olmsted County Courthouse. 32-year-old Muhidin Omar Abukar is one of the two men charged with the execution-style murder of 28-year-old Garad Roble. He was found shot to death the morning of March 5th, 2019 along a rural southeast Rochester road just east of the Shoppes on Maine complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Three Hurt In Head-On Wreck In Dodge County

Kasson, MN (KROC AM News) - A Hayfield teenager was seriously hurt in a traffic crash in rural Dodge County Monday. Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says the head-on accident happened around 5:30 pm on 250th Ave (County Road 13) at approximately 685th Street in Canisteo Township. The site is several miles south of Kasson.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Three More Deadly Wrecks In Minnesota; One Was In Winona County

Dresbach, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a La Crosse man crossed the median of I-90 near Dresbach around 8:00 pm. The State Patrol says the man’s vehicle then rolled in the eastbound lanes and the driver “exited the vehicle” and was struck by an oncoming car and killed. He was identified as 37-year-old Laval Robinson of La Crosse. Two 18-year-old females from La Crosse were in the other vehicle. They were not hurt.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Roundabout

WATERTOWN -- A semi-driver died when the truck he was driving rolled in a roundabout. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 in Watertown in Carver County. The 62-year-old man from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin was driving east on Highway 7 at County...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota School Bus Broadsided By Van

Hermantown, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a school bus is being blamed for causing a traffic crash in northeast Minnesota Tuesday. The crash happened near Hermantown around 5:30 pm. The State Patrol says the bus was crossing Highway 53 when it was hit broadside by a cargo...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Killed on Interstate 90 Near Winona

WINONA -- A man died after crashing his car on Interstate 90 near Winona. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 37-year-old man from La Crosse, Wisconsin was driving west on the interstate when his vehicle crossed the median and rolled into the westbound lanes. The man then got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by a car traveling east.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy