Mann announces establishment of Congressional FFA Caucus

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) provided the following statement announcing his re-election bid in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District:. “The people who call Ohio home represent the best of our country. It is my greatest honor to represent such hardworking Americans who are committed to our country’s success both at home and abroad. While it is always hard to lose constituents who have been a part of the Fifth District, I look forward to welcoming back the counties that I formerly represented. There is much work ahead of us to get our country back on track, including lowering every day costs at the pump, combating inflation, securing and strengthening our southern border, and getting folks back to work while supporting our job creators. It is a privilege to be Ohio’s Fifth Congressional Districts’ voice in the U.S. House of Representatives today, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so for years to come.”

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO