Mann announces establishment of Congressional FFA Caucus

 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - First District Congressman Tracey Mann and representative Jimmy Panetta announced the establishment of the Congressional FFA Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. "I'm really excited about this," Mann said Thursday. "Congress has caucuses, groups of members that come together and form little groups on certain...

Hutch Post

Mann votes against budget resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Tracey Mann released the following statement regarding the Continuing Resolution vote in the U.S. House of Representatives:. "Last night, I voted against the Democrats' irresponsible continuing resolution, which kicks the can down the road instead of kicking off a true debate on our nation's budget. Passing a short-term budget just a day before shutting down is no way to fund a government; this has happened time and time again due to my colleagues across the aisle refusing to act in the best interest of the American people. Rather than focusing on the duty of Congress to pass an annual budget that provides certainty, Democrats have instead put their efforts into passing the radical reconciliation plan, which will deepen our already $29 trillion national debt. On top of their tolerance for reckless spending, House Democrats are allowing President Biden to trample on the constitutional rights of American citizens with unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates."
CONGRESS & COURTS
westbendnews.net

BOB LATTA ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID IN OHIO’S 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) provided the following statement announcing his re-election bid in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District:. “The people who call Ohio home represent the best of our country. It is my greatest honor to represent such hardworking Americans who are committed to our country’s success both at home and abroad. While it is always hard to lose constituents who have been a part of the Fifth District, I look forward to welcoming back the counties that I formerly represented. There is much work ahead of us to get our country back on track, including lowering every day costs at the pump, combating inflation, securing and strengthening our southern border, and getting folks back to work while supporting our job creators. It is a privilege to be Ohio’s Fifth Congressional Districts’ voice in the U.S. House of Representatives today, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so for years to come.”
OHIO STATE
State
Washington State
houmatimes.com

Congress Denies Hurricane Ida Aid, But Sends Billions Overseas

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives rejected his amendments to provide Hurricane Ida aid, delay the implementation of flood insurance increases through Risk Rating 2.0, fund fishery disaster impacts and others. “It is incredible that the U.S. House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chronicle

State Rep. Vicki Kraft Announces Run for 3rd Congressional District

State Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver, announced Tuesday that she is running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District — adding to the number of Republican challengers for the seat. She announced her intent to participate in the congressional race during a Clark County Republican Party meeting. The race to unseat incumbent Rep....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Person
Jimmy Panetta
Daily Herald

Congressional candidates who were to take on Kinzinger announce they're changing districts

Two candidates who had been campaigning to unseat U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in Illinois' 16th District are setting their sights on new targets. Republican Jack Lombardi of Manhattan will run in the largely suburban 14th District, while Democrat Marsha Williams of Channahon will run in the 17th District, which encompasses much of northwestern Illinois. Both candidates announced the changes Monday.
CHANNAHON, IL
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Post-Election Fury Prompted a Warning from His General

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spent December 4 at the White House, attending meetings with the national security team and principals—all the while, thinking he'd be fired. The chain of command, and the entire national security leadership had been disrupted.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

