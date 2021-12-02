ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Mix announce they’re going on a break - here’s how gutted fans reacted

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
 1 day ago
Little Mix announce they’re taking a break. (Getty Images)

UK pop group Little Mix has announced that they are taking a break - and some nervous fans fear it could spell the beginning of the end.

The news comes after a long year of public drama between remaining members Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall, and former member Jesy Nelson. Rapper Nicki Minaj even got involved after defending Nelson amidst blackfishing claims.

Little Mix released the full statement on both Instagram and Twitter, along with a montage of happy memories from tour.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the post reads. “t’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

The group went on to clarify that this is not an official break-up, insisting that they are “here to stay” and have “plans for more music, tours, and performances in the future.”

But some Little Mix fans are understandably upset.

Some are trying to remain positive, praising their strength and thanking the girls for all they’ve done and created for fans:

Others are excited that the remaining members will now release solo projects of their own:

Oftentimes a “break” could lead to a permanent break-up:

One fan was upset about people comparing their break to One Direction’s break-up:

Some took to blaming Jesy Nelson, which led others to ask the fanbase to calm down and leave Nelson alone:

A few fans pointed out that tickets to remaining shows are now selling out following the announcement.

Leigh Anne Pinnock’s mom released her own tweet in support of the girls:

Comments / 0

