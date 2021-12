I was going to take an aged relative on one of our joyously retro visits to Little Italy — most likely Mama D’s where red sauce rules, and pasta is served big and bigger, because this aged relative has little love for any dishes or ingredients that have risen over the past half century or so. Truffles for her are just a somewhat elevated version of dirt. She wants her sauce red, or at least heavy with cream. I tell her eating like that won’t help her into old age. She points out that she’s on the verge of 90, and will probably outlive me, and my love of raw fish.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO