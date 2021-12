Tyrese Maxey's fourth-quarter outburst allowed the Sixers to hang tough in Portland, but his efforts ultimately weren't enough in a 118-111 loss to the Blazers. • For the first 2.5 quarters of this game, this was not an all caps TYRESE MAXEY performance that dragged the team to within arm's reach of a win, but there were a number of moves in this game that felt like the flashes people look back on later in a player's career and think that those moments were when they knew they were watching a future star. A spin move through two bigs to finish a layup in traffic, an and-one where he absorbed contact from Norman Powell and deposited a shot off the glass, and solid, no-frills playmaking to set up teammates for good looks that were few and far between.

