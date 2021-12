Japanese yen gains momentum amid risk aversion. USD/JPY peaked at 113.60 and then turned to the downside. Pair remains in recent range, flat for the week. The USD/JPY climbed to 113.60 during the American session, boosted by a stronger US dollar and then pulled back, affected by risk aversion. It is hovering around 113.15/20, flat for the week. The pair continues to move in the recent range, unable to break the 113.60/80 area and supported around 112.70.

