Burke and Wills Monument

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 20, 1860, some 15,000 Melburnians assembled to witness the departure of the Victorian Exploring Expedition. The group is better known as the Burke and Wills Expedition, for Robert O’Hara Burke and William John Wills, who led the 18-man party on a mission to cross the Australian continent from south...

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
78-foot former 'Codfather' fishing boat grounded on Cape Cod beach

TRURO, Mass. — U.S. Coast Guard officials were working on a plan to salvage a 78-foot shrimp commercial fishing vessel that ran aground early Tuesday on a Cape Cod beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said that the "Carrabassett," formerly known as the "Codfather" was discovered at 7 a.m. on Longnook Beach near the Highland Lighthouse in Truro.
A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore On Cape Cod

CAPE COD (CBS) — A dead humpback whale recently washed up on the shores of Cape Cod. The International Fund For Animal Welfare says they received a report from the Center of Coastal Studies about a dead humpback last week in Provincetown Harbor. The whale was identified as a sub-adult humpback at around 30 feet in length. A dead humpback whale on the shores of Cape Cod. (Photo Credit: IFAW) A team of six IFAW staff did an autopsy and determined the cause of death was “chronic entanglement”, meaning it got caught in fishing gear. There was also no food found in the whale’s stomach. “While we aim to thoroughly examine every whale case that washes up on shore, cases like this one are a strong reminder of how important this work is to determine how we as humans impact these animals,” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for IFAW’s Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team. The carcass was left on the beach to decompose naturally.
Veterans Monument installation delayed

MARTINS FERRY — A delay in the availability of granite is pushing the installation of the Veterans Monument in Martins Ferry into next year. Terry Wildman, committee member and a Vietnam war veteran, said Thursday the monument is now scheduled to be dedicated on Memorial Day next year, which is May 30, at Riverview Cemetery. The committee originally wanted to dedicate it this past Veterans Day, but could not because of the granite issue.
Burke performance

Local family’s performance will light up the night. Nick and Alicia Burke and their daughters Madison, 12, and Ella, 8, are a musical family. So…
Kilmartin Glen Prehistoric Monuments

Over 5,000 years of human history have been preserved in the monuments surrounding Kilmartin village. The landscape around Kilmartin Glen is generously dotted with cairns, standing stones, carved rocks, stone circles, forts, castles, and a henge. This plethora of monuments means that Kilmartin Glen is considered to have one of the most important concentrations of Neolithic and Bronze Age remains in Scotland. There are more than 800 ancient monuments within a six-mile radius of the current Kilmartin village, with 150 of them being prehistoric.
These Truffle-Eating Marsupials in Australia Are ‘Ecosystem Engineers’

This piece was originally published in The Guardian and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. One of only two remaining populations of an “ecosystem engineer” truffle-eating marsupial found in Queensland is much smaller than originally thought and could be declining further, according to new research. Scientists studying northern bettongs on the Mount Carbine Tableland in northeastern Queensland have estimated the number of animals in that location is fewer than 50, sparking concerns about the viability of that population, even in the short term.
Burke 50th Anniversary

On November 21, 1971, Russ and Cheryl Burke said the following vows to each other- " I promise to stay with you, share with you, and see you through." The following 50 years have brought a life filled with music, travel adventures, and many people who made life interesting. They...
Gespensterwald (Ghost Forest)

The Gespensterwald (“Ghost Forest” in English) is located in Nienhagen in Germany, right next to the Baltic Sea. During the day, the forest are filled with dappled light and the sounds of woodland creatures. But at night, they sometimes look like they’ve been pulled straight from a horror movie. Covering...
The Case for Pigeon-Watching

Growing up in Canadian cities with a bird-watching mom, Rosemary Mosco was no stranger to pigeons. “You can’t help but notice,” she says. Other kids sometimes even brought injured pigeons to Mosco, trusting her to shepherd them to a nearby wildlife care center. Eventually, Mosco wanted to learn more about...
Gleedsville Cemetery

Gleedsville Cemetery is eastern Loudoun County’s largest African-American cemetery, but it is all but unknown to anyone who isn’t already aware of its location. The cemetery served the community of Gleedsville, Virginia, which was founded in the late 1800s by formerly enslaved people from Oatlands Plantation and existed until the mid-20th century; it was named for community leader John “Jack” Gleed. In 1893, the community established the Gleedsville Cemetery, not far from the Mt. Olive Methodist Church, which still stands on Gleedsville Road in Leesburg. (It is now the Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun.)
The Trophy Room Project

At the intersection of Memorial Drive and Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, is an organic art installation created by an anonymous local attorney. The Trophy Room Project began in 2014 and consists of hundreds of trophies that line the steel support beams beneath Longfellow Bridge. Folks from around the world visit and contribute with their trophies which range from the mundane to the incredible.
Excavating the Hawaiian History of Kaua‘i’s ‘Russian’ Fort

Two centuries ago, King Kaumuali‘i was faced with an impossible decision: relinquish his island kingdom or doom his people to slaughter. With savvy diplomacy and a lot of careful maneuvering, Kaumuali‘i was able to avoid either fate. Adored by his people and respected by foreigners, Kaumuali‘i was, by all accounts, a king to rival all kings. But history has largely forgotten the man who would become the last ruler of Kaua‘i. Many children on Kaua‘i today only recognize his name because the island’s Highway 50 is named for him. But a local organization, Friends of King Kaumualiʻi, is determined to change that. Almost 200 years after his death, Kaumuali‘i has returned to Kaua‘i once more—this time as an eight-foot bronze statue overlooking the site of his royal compound and an adjacent star-shaped, basalt fort on the Hawaiian island.
Woman taking morning walk spots manatee stranded on Outer Banks shore, she says

A woman said she was taking a morning stroll on the Outer Banks when she made an 800-pound discovery in the sand. Charlena Ambrose stumbled upon a stranded manatee along the North Carolina shoreline, she wrote on Facebook. Photos and video she posted online show the nearly 10-foot-long animal in the surf around sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 2.
DenkStätte Weiße Rose (White Rose Memorial Exhibition)

A small and poignant memorial exhibition inside the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich showcases the lives of the founders of the Weiße Rose (in English, “White Rose”) and holds artifacts that are central to their story of heroism in the face of brutal oppression. The White Rose was a resistance...
