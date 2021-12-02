Canada Jetlines Chooses NAVBLUE For Ops Solutions

By: This blog post has been co-authored by Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada and Peter Sweers, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Interac. Payments are an important pillar of every financial institution; however, the rise of fintech, the shift in consumer demands, and the massive increase of volumes of data have changed the landscape and created a need for Canadian financial institutions to modernize their payment platforms. The onset of the pandemic propelled the growth of e-commerce and further accelerated the use of digital payments. In fact, according to a survey conducted by Interac, more Canadians are embracing the digital retail experience, with 53% saying they increased their use of digital payments last year. In turn, Interac observed that this year “organizations will fast-track innovations within their own business models to incorporate efficient, digital, real-time payment tools and products.”

