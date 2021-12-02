ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Jetlines Chooses NAVBLUE For Ops Solutions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada Jetlines has signed a multi-year agreement with Airbus-owned NAVBLUE, giving access to a suite of flight operations solutions once the airline takes off in early Spring 2022. The fledgling leisure carrier – which will operate a fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft -- says the collaboration will build upon...

Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

American Express Global Business Travel Becoming a Public Company

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) announced on Friday that it will go public, entering into a definitive business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) in a move expected to create the world's largest publicly traded B2B travel platform. The two companies will combine at pro forma market...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

US Travel Reacts To Sector’s Weak November Employment Numbers

A New York Times report released Friday, which breaks down data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Situation Summary, revealed that this past November saw a weaker-than-expected increase in hiring all around, but the Leisure & Hospitality sector was especially lagging. Based on two separate surveys—one tracking hiring...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

France Changes Entry Requirements to Combat Omicron Variant

France has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy in order to help combat the new Omicron variant. Travelers from outside the European Union will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel, regardless of vaccination status. Airlines Still Owe Billions in Ticket Refunds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Interac Chooses Microsoft Azure for Virtual Payments Solution Development in Canada

Has announced an agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in order to use Microsoft Azure‘s cloud capabilities to securely manage the “continued growth of digital transactions, enabling greater innovation and ultimately faster payments.”. As a key player in Canada‘s payments ecosystem, Interac has seen an increase in overall demand for its...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Powering the future of digital payments solutions in Canada with Azure

By: This blog post has been co-authored by Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada and Peter Sweers, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Interac. Payments are an important pillar of every financial institution; however, the rise of fintech, the shift in consumer demands, and the massive increase of volumes of data have changed the landscape and created a need for Canadian financial institutions to modernize their payment platforms. The onset of the pandemic propelled the growth of e-commerce and further accelerated the use of digital payments. In fact, according to a survey conducted by Interac, more Canadians are embracing the digital retail experience, with 53% saying they increased their use of digital payments last year. In turn, Interac observed that this year “organizations will fast-track innovations within their own business models to incorporate efficient, digital, real-time payment tools and products.”
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Digital Estate Management Solution, Readywhen Partners With Canada’s Leading Cloud-based Estate Platform Estateably To Better Prepare Canadians To Deal With End-of-life Planning And Administration

Technology partnership creates Canada’s only digital, proactive, full circle estate management solution. Estateably, Canada’s leading cloud-based estate administration platform for professionals, is pleased to announce its partnership with ReadyWhen, Canada’s only guided, centralized, and digital estate management platform, to offer their customers a unified estate management solution. This unique partnership...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

Why Smaller Travel Agencies Should Consider Joining TierOne Travel

Are you a smaller travel agency wishing you had more time to do what you love most (selling travel to your clients), and less time spent dealing with administrative or logistical tasks? Imagine being able to retain your agency ownership, name, reputation, and brand, all while accessing the support of a long-standing host agency that can provide you with the tools to operate more profitably and efficiently.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Hotelbeds Launches The Compass Pro Service

Hotelbeds, the Palma, Spain-based B2B “bedbank” that connects hotels and hoteliers to tour operators, retail travel agents and airline websites, has launched The Compass Pro service for its API clients. The Compass Pro offers API clients the ability to understand data easier, so they can use it in more impactful...
RETAIL
worldairlinenews.com

Global Crossing Airlines reports a loss of $5.26 million in its first quarter, now operates for Havana Air, will fly for Jetlines, introduces a new livery

Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) issued this financial report for its first quarter:. Significant highlights and milestones for the quarter include:. Obtained its US FAA Aircraft Operating Certificate as a US 121 Flag and Supplemental Carrier. Obtained its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Foreign Charter Air Transportation from the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Jamaica’s Testing Capacity Is Well-Prepared For New US Entry Requirements

Travelers with upcoming plans for an incredible Jamaican vacation can rest assured that they’ll have no trouble fulfilling the U.S. government’s new entry requirements when it comes time to return home. The new rules, which take effect December 6, dictate that all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Omicron Variant: The World Doesn't Need Travel Bans

The recent discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in southern Africa has prompted swift and crippling travel bans and restrictions on the region that many experts believe will ultimately do more harm than good. While there's certainly much to learn about Omicron, regressing back to closed borders promises to be counterproductive.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Travel Industry Reacts to Biden's New COVID-19 Travel Requirements

The travel industry reacted swiftly to the Biden administration's new policies on travel, and while some see the new restrictions as harmful to the industry, many were happy they didn't go farther to include options such as quarantines. On Thursday, December 2, President Biden announced all travelers arriving into the...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Carnival Corporation Locks in Travel Advisor Commission Rates Through 2023

Carnival Corporation's North American brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn have announced that they will maintain travel advisors' current commission tiers earned through 2023. Carnival had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained at 2019 levels through 2022. Wednesday's announcement extends the...
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS

