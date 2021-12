All of us can be too critical of ourselves at times. The same can even be said for famous singer-songwriter Mariah Carey. There is really no denying just how successful Mariah Carey has been during her career in the entertainment industry. She was the first artist to ever have her first five singles reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. But perhaps the song she is best known for now is her Christmas single “All I Want for Christmas Is You”. She is even referred to as the “Queen of Christmas”.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO