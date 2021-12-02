Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Award

He burst onto the scene quite unlike any player in recent memory, and now he is getting recognized for it.

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams got one step closer to earning some hardware on Thursday as he was named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman player.

Williams began the year as the backup to Spencer Rattler, but took over primary quarterbacking duties in the second quarter of the Red River Showdown to lead the charge in a stunning Sooners’ comeback win over Texas.

On the year, Williams completed 115 of his 184 passes for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

He also showcased a top-end rushing ability, carrying the ball 72 times for 408 yards and six more scores.

Mixed into the rushing numbers are numerous large runs as Williams had six of Oklahoma’s nine longest rushes of the season despite only playing a hair over half the season.

The honor is a relatively new one having began in 2018 with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the first winner of the award.

Three finalists will be announced on Dec. 21 with the winner being revealed on Jan. 10 and then recognized at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 18.