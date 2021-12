It was not a linear journey for Freya Read to find herself managing a thrift store and a team of volunteers. She long ago left the world of Wall Street, where she worked as an equities analyst, for California, where she raised a family and became a product designer for Pottery Barn. It was a career job, but as her kids grew up it was time for a change. “I sort of got religion, or got tired, and I was looking around for more meaning,” Read says. So she moved from Berkeley to Carmel and opened her own consignment store, Perch Decor.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO