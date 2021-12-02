ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, WA

Welcome to My Kitchen

By Laura Estes
odessarecord.com
 2 days ago

Turkey leftovers should now be safely tucked into your freezer for later use. At this date, any leftover turkey in your refrigerator is probably past its prime for eating and should be disposed of. Cooked turkey may be used in almost any dish calling for cooked chicken. Spicy White...

www.odessarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distinctly Montana

Native American Recipes

The sale of buffalo meat helps restore buffalo to its prominent role as a nutritious food. It is much leaner than beef and has higher nutritional value. As we know, there was a time when people of the Great Plains centered their lives around the buffalo, using the animal for food, clothing, tools, and musical instruments. The following recipes are adapted for modern materials and methods. If you cannot find the meat in your local grocery store, order from a specialty store.
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Odessa, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
marthastewart.com

Julia Child Kept This Classic Bread Recipe on a Clipboard in Her Kitchen for Easy Access

Became the kitchen hobby of the moment during the pandemic. From classic dinner rolls to crusty boule to easy bagels, we learned to whip up a little bit of everything while in quarantine. If you've still got a bundle of yeast in the kitchen to use (or if you just want to polish your bread-making skills), you have hundreds of bread types to choose from. But there's only one bread recipe that took up permanent residence in Julia Child's kitchen: Pain de mie.
RECIPES
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
italianchoco.com

Choco-Peanut Butter Mini-Cheesecake

If you like the combination of chocolate and peanut butter then this choco-peanut butter mini cheesecakes are the perfect dessert for you. They are ideal for pick nicks, parties, and other beautiful occasions. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the graham crackers crust:. 1 cup graham crackers crumbs.
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
theadvocate.com

Cook This: All in one: French Toast Casserole is a real time saver

If you've got a crew to feed for breakfast, making French toast can take up most of the morning. To the rescue comes French Toast Casserole. All the goodness of French toast without having to stand over a griddle on the stove. This recipe comes from America's Test Kitchen's “The...
RECIPES
abc27 News

Karn’s Meal Deals: Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Ingredients 1 (13.8 oz) can refrigerated pizza crust 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken ¼ cup buffalo wing sauce 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese Directions Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Unroll dough; place on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press out dough into 14×10-inch rectangle. In small bowl, […]
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Granulated Sugar#Bacteria#Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Monterey Jack
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars

Unroll 1 can dough. Place in bottom of ungreased 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Stretch to cover bottom of dish, firmly pressing perforations to seal. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and 1 cup of the sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla. Spread over dough in baking dish. Unroll second can of dough. Firmly press perforations to seal. Carefully place on top of cream cheese layer. Pinch seams together. Pour melted butter evenly over top. Mix remaining 1/2 cup sugar with the cinnamon, and sprinkle evenly over butter. Bake 30-35 minutes or until bars appear set when gently shaken. Cool slightly, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate for easy cutting. Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining bars.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theirregular.com

Recipes from the Ridge

We are between two awesome food holidays, but I’m not without ideas to keep us “foodies” going… How about some breads?! They make great breakfasts, and sides to soups and stews. They even make nice gifts for the holidays! Try one of these delicious “no fail” breads for yourself. 3...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Turkey Divan

3 to 4 cups shredded or diced cooked turkey (or chicken) 2 bags (12 ounces each) frozen broccoli florets (6 to 8 cups) 2 cans (10 3/4 oz each) condensed cream of chicken soup. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a big bowl whisk together the soup, mayo, sour cream, milk, lemon juice, curry powder, wine and pepper. Mix in broccoli and chicken. Spoon into a casserole dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Top with cheese and croutons. Cover with foil and bake 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover and bake another 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chewy Hermit Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These chewy hermit bars are a revelation. They’re wonderfully spicy, plumped with raisins, and amazingly chewy–even fudge-like. The classic Colonial American treat meets the 21st century. Adapted from King Arthur Baking Company | The King Arthur Baking Company Essential...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy