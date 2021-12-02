ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer or Moderna? Head-to-Head Study Shows One Shot Has an Edge

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received...

www.usnews.com

foxsanantonio.com

Harvard study compares Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, Moderna beats Pfizer

According to new Harvard study, Moderna's "COVID vaccine" is slightly better than "Pfizer's." Researchers looked at health records of 440,000 U.S. "veterans" and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective but Moderna's vaccine is better at preventing COVID infections, both mild and severe. "Pfizer" recipients average 5.75 infections per 1,000...
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
Washington Post

Most coronavirus vaccines work as boosters, with higher antibody levels from Pfizer and Moderna, study finds

LONDON — Most vaccines are safe to use as boosters and give people more immunity against the coronavirus, according to a new study of seven of them. The mRNA vaccines by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, with partner BioNTech, and Moderna appeared to give the highest boost of antibodies 28 days after the extra dose, though other vaccines in the study may take more time to build up better immunity.
theedgemarkets.com

Six vaccines show promise as boosters, led by Pfizer and Moderna — study

(Dec 3): A UK study testing seven different Covid-19 vaccines as booster doses found most of them increased antibodies, with shots from Moderna Inc and the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE partnership performing best. The results, published Thursday, tested the vaccines in more than 2,800 volunteers 30 and older who had already...
Fortune

Moderna’s COVID vaccine success made the stock a big pandemic winner. Will the run continue?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Three years ago, Moderna set a record for the largest IPO in biotech history. The much-hyped startup raised $600 million with an initial market value of $7.5 billion despite the fact that it didn’t anticipate having a product on the market before 2025 at the earliest. Its investors were making a long-term bet on the transformative potential of the company’s messenger RNA (mRNA) platform and the thesis behind it—that the manipulation of mRNA molecules could open doors to new possibilities in disease prevention and treatment.
harvardmagazine.com

Against Delta, Moderna Edges Pfizer, but Omicron Looms

A large-scale study comparing the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 finds that Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective at preventing a range of outcomes, including infection, COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, admission to intensive care, and death. The study, published online December 1 by the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed outcomes for about 440,000 vaccinated U.S. veterans, half of whom received Pfizer’s vaccine, and half of whom received Moderna’s, between January 4 and May 14, 2021. In these demographically and clinically matched groups, recipients of the Pfizer shot had an estimated 27 percent higher risk of documented SARS-CoV-2 infection and 70 percent higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization during a 24-week follow-up period when the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant. During a subsequent 12-week period when the Delta variant was predominant, the risk of documented infection was also slightly higher in the Pfizer group (rarer outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, could not be assessed in this shorter timeframe because there were too few of them).
WebMD

Booster Shot Jolts Immunity of Initial Pfizer Doses: Study

Dec. 1, 2021 -- A third (booster) shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears to reverse the waning protection of the first two shots, at least in the short term, according to a new study. Tal Patalon, MD, with the Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research and Innovation Center in Israel, led...
Observer

Omicron-Specific Vaccines Can Be Ready in 100 Days, Pfizer and Moderna CEOs Say

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 on the verge of starting a new wave of global infection, scientists are anxiously waiting for data to answer the big question: Do existing vaccines still work? They won’t have a definitive answer for at least a few weeks. Yet, vaccine makers are preparing for the worst and are already working on modified boosters targeting the new COVID strain.
Idaho Statesman

COVID breakthrough cases 3 times higher in immunocompromised people, Pfizer study says

Coronavirus infection after complete vaccination is possible but rare. Now, new research shows breakthrough cases are not only more common but also more severe in people with weakened immune systems. The study, led by researchers from Pfizer who helped developed one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, found breakthrough cases...
Thesiuslaw News

Eligibility expands for Pfizer, Moderna booster shots to all 18 and older

Nov. 24, 2021 — On Nov. 20, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and has recommended expanding Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster dose eligibility to all individuals 18 or older who have completed their primary vaccination series. Individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should receive a booster dose after at least six months. Individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster dose after two months. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington today.
