New York City’s Landmark Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel Reopens Following Renovation

THE WOODLANDS, TX – November 22, 2021 – The Woodlands Resort, a landmark destination spanning an expanse of lush acreage in the heart of The Woodlands, a short drive from IAH airport and 30 miles north of downtown Houston, will soon become the first Curio Collection by Hilton branded resort in Texas. Along with its January 4, 2022 transition to the upper upscale portfolio, the 402-room, AAA Four Diamond property with 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space – as well as an array of picturesque outdoor function areas – is slated for an extensive program of enhancements projected to begin in Q2 2022. A guest room model is anticipated for a spring unveiling. The entirety of the multi-million-dollar project is being carefully planned to minimize interruptions to the guest experience.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO