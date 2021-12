Donald Carss passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021 at age 93. Reunited in Heaven with wife Helen and son Steven. Survived by son Bob and beloved grandchildren Brian, Matt and Sarah of Cary, NC as well as many loving nieces and nephews who were incredibly good to him. He also had the best group of neighbors anyone could ask for that helped him live independently until his passing.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO