First Trailer for Prime Video’s Reacher Series is Pretty Great

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon brings our first trailer (and release date) for Amazon’s upcoming Jack Reacher series, which looks to whip a surprising amount of ass. To tell it to you honestly, I had pretty...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

Amazon's Jack Reacher Trailer Gets A Lot Of Things Right, And One Thing Wrong

Here’s the best way to tell that the team behind Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Reacher series understand the character, and what fans of the Lee Childs books want to see out of these stories. The first time we see Reacher in the trailer for the upcoming series, he’s seated in a diner. Perfect. Naturally, his meal (guaranteed to include black coffee) is interrupted by distrustful law enforcement agents who are ready to pull Reacher into a violent mess. Such is the way of this massive, wandering man. The new trailer is above. It gets an awful lot right about this fascinating character… and one very important element wrong. Watch it, then read on.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For CHHORII

Are sugarcane fields even creepier than cornfields? We had no idea! Chhorii is coming to Amazon Prime this month, director Vishal Furia's Hindi remake of Marathi film Lapachhapi looks terrifying. The story follows a couple expecting their first child as they flee their home in the city and seek refuge in a house that happens to be in a haunted sugarcane field. As they are hunted by spirits, they have to save themselves and their unborn child from the supernatural entities lurking within the fields. The trailer already has us feeling anxious, star Nushrratt Bharuccha says, “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel."
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
101 WIXX

“Being The Ricardo’s” – The Official Trailer

Fun fact…did you know that Star Trek would never have happened without Lucille Ball? True. The first full trailer for Amazon’s Being the Ricardo’s was released Wednesday. Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, The description: “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. It is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios in a limited release on December 10 prior to streaming on Prime Video on December 21.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Shows the World Before & After a Devastating Flu (VIDEO)

“All that matters is the now and what got us to this point,” the official trailer for the HBO Max original limited drama, Station Eleven, tells us. Based on the international bestseller (of the same name) by Emily St. John Mandel, the new series (premiering December 16 with the first three episodes, before a weekly rollout of two episodes until January 13) is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. As the trailer shows, Himesh Patel’s Jeevan finds Matilda Lawler’s Kirsten as she doesn’t know where her parents are. He offers to walk her to the train … and then the devastating flu hits.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2021

The holiday season is almost here and Amazon Prime is getting in the mood with its list of December 2021 releases. Sure there are the usual Christmas movies to be found (namely A Christmas Star, Boxing Day, Christmas Is Cancelled, and a handful of Hallmark titles) but the real gift this month are two big original titles.
TV & VIDEOS
Williamson Source

What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. 1Coming to Netflix in December 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Archenemy

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not wi... The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won't attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusterssequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Californian

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ” Ghostbusters 3” At Home online ?

Originally set to access in 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will assuredly premiere in theaters on November 19, 2021. In this aftereffect to the aboriginal Ghostbusters films, Jason Reitman will not alone be administering a new bearing of Ghostbusters actors like Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, but he is additionally affable aback aboriginal casting associates like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.
MOVIES

