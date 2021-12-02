Book sale at Abbott Memorial Library

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.

