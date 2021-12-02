ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How are supply chain issues and shipping concerns changing the way you shop this year?

KXLY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might be racing to get your holiday shopping done, but even if...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why Holiday Should Turn Out A-OK for Retail: Week Ahead

While Black Friday foot traffic didn’t match 2019, an earlier start to shopping and recent price increases likely shored up retail margins. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
CNBC

How Amazon is beating supply chain chaos with its own containers, chartered ships and long-haul planes

Supply chain chaos has retailers and consumers in a panic this holiday season, but Amazon has made some bold and costly moves to avoid the worst of it. Huge 14,000-container ships are waiting up to 45 days for available dock space and workers to unload their goods at the country's busiest ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Meanwhile, experts say Amazon has its goods unloaded in as little as two days, largely because it predicted the supply chain chaos and was able to plan ahead months before other retailers.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Holiday Shopping
Government Technology

Supply Chain in Crisis: How Can IT Shops Weather the Storm?

When Utah’s IT team placed an order for new networking equipment in August, the vendor said the equipment would be ready in February. A good thing, too, given that the Utah Legislature had passed a construction plan that required IT to move its data center, which contains the state’s network core, from Capitol Hill to another location in the Salt Lake Valley by May 1, 2022.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Return to sender: Holiday product returns will stress supply chains

Much ado has been made about holiday sales, and for good reason –– this holiday season figures to be unlike any other as supply chain disruptions continue to complicate the path from retailer to consumer. But not enough emphasis is being placed on the other direction: returns. The reverse journey...
BUSINESS
pymnts

In-Store Checkout Set to Drive Buy Now Pay Later Growth

With 14% of online shoppers — more than 28 million U.S. adults — using buy now, pay later (BNPL) to pay for a purchase at least once in the last 12 months, there isn’t any question that the payment option has become mainstream. Tristan Roffey, vice president and group head...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Supply chain problems leave small businesses navigating uneven playing field

Inflation keeps hitting American consumers, who have seen rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. But it’s weighing on small businesses, too. Mike Brey, the president of Hobby Works, a toy and hobby store with two locations in Maryland, raised the prices of over 10,000 products in his stores between July and October, from remote planes to 1,000-piece Lego sets. The average increases of 8–10% are meant to absorb Brey’s continually rising costs. “Many of the suppliers who did not hit us with price changes over the summer and early fall are coming back to us now,” he said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
chainstoreage.com

Online grocery adoption grows

Consumer enthusiasm for purchasing groceries online continues climbing. Online grocery sales continue to grow at a stable pace and will reach 20% of the total grocery sales by 2026, according to data from “eGrocery Transformation: 2021 market projections and insight into online grocery's elevated future,” a grocery consumer study from Mercatus and Incisiv. Results show that even as customers began to return to stores, adoption of online grocery shopping increased by 14% year-over-year, with 49% of surveyed consumers shopping for groceries online compared to 43% in 2020.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Afterpay Black Friday Data Shows BNPL Driving Demand In-Store and Online

Click here to read the full article. According to data insights from Afterpay, the buy now, pay later payments option, consumers are choosing to shop in-store and online this holiday season — fueled by retailers implementing BNPL in-store. Notably, data from Accenture’s report, “The Economic Impact of Buy Now, Pay Later in the U.S.,” shows that BNPL in the U.S. has increased 230 percent in the last year and continues to surge during the holiday shopping period.More from WWDAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 CollectionsVeronica Beard Pre-Fall 2022The Grand Opening of Hall of Visions by Pilar Zeta at Faena For Afterpay this has...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

What Is the Supply Chain Crisis and How Does It Impact Your Online Shopping?

The term "supply chain" was largely unknown outside of manufacturing, shipping, and haulage until a couple of years ago. Now, we have a seemingly unending "supply chain crisis" which threatens to disrupt everything from Christmas to weddings to online shopping. In this week's show, Christian Cawley chats with David Savage...
SHOPPING
smallbiztrends.com

Shoppers Not Starting Early on Holiday Shopping Despite Supply Chain Warnings

A recent report has discovered that an expected spike in shopping activity has not happened, despite encouragement to do so due to potential supply chain issues. Businesses have been urging consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier this year because of potential low inventories caused by the supply chain issues. The issues also mean there are fewer discounts being offered as well as higher prices in general, though there are also some encouraging increases in demand.
RETAIL
mytjnow.com

How supply chain issues will affect the holiday season

Supply chain issues exacerbated by COVID-19 may affect the holiday season. From the food on the table at holiday dinners to the hottest tech and toys of the season, global supply chain issues may make it more difficult than usual to find these hot ticket items this season. Issues with...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How To Ensure Financial Stability in the Supply Chain When Changing Suppliers

As the global economy tries to move beyond the pandemic, supply chain issues are popping up everywhere. All someone has to do is take a look at what’s happening off the coast of California, where nearly 100 container ships are backed up as they wait to unload their cargo. With...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Small Businesses Face Inventory Issues After Holiday Bulk-Up

Small business owners facing supply chain bottlenecks stocked up ahead of the holiday shopping season, attempting to find the right balance of inventory as they compete with the big box retailers. The global pandemic has led to previous shutdowns in countries such as Vietnam, which have long been suppliers of...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy