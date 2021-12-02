How are supply chain issues and shipping concerns changing the way you shop this year?

Inflation keeps hitting American consumers, who have seen rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. But it’s weighing on small businesses, too. Mike Brey, the president of Hobby Works, a toy and hobby store with two locations in Maryland, raised the prices of over 10,000 products in his stores between July and October, from remote planes to 1,000-piece Lego sets. The average increases of 8–10% are meant to absorb Brey’s continually rising costs. “Many of the suppliers who did not hit us with price changes over the summer and early fall are coming back to us now,” he said.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO