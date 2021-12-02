ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

More minority faces in film, TV, music as audiences demand diversity

By Richard Chang
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UTCx_0dCXrgaC00
Cast member Kumail Nanjiani poses at the premiere for the film "Eternals" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - More minorities are showing up in mainstream U.S. entertainment, from films and TV to music, as audiences demand stories that reflect the world's diversity, showing that inclusion is good business, industry executives said.

"Our industry has caught up with reality. The majority of the world is actually Asian," said Bing Chen, president of Gold House, a nonprofit collective that promotes Asian Pacific Islander voices, on a panel at  the  Reuters Next conference broadcast on Thursday.

"Audiences are craving things they've never seen, never heard of."

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the first Marvel movie to star an Asian superhero, surpassed $400 million at the box office less than two months after its mid-August release. "The Eternals," which opened in November, features a diverse cast including Marvel Studios' first deaf superhero and the first gay kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The proliferation of audience data debunks much of Hollywood's conventional wisdom that had devalued women and other minorities, said Liz Jenkins, chief operating officer of Hello Sunshine, the women-led media company cofounded by actor Reese Witherspoon.

"American audiences will watch stuff with subtitles. It's not just about ticking a box for DE&I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), about being the right thing to do. It's really being great business."

Global megahit "Squid Game," which debuted in September, helped Netflix Inc (NFLX.O)win more new customers than expected to the world's largest streaming service. "Hellbound," another South Korean series, followed with a global debut at No. 1 on Netflix in November.

Chen credits decades of work by executives like CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee, an early DreamWorks investor who was a lead producer and funder of "Parasite." The South Korean feature was the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for best picture. Through her CJ E&M company, Lee helped propel K-pop idols such as BTS to the world stage.

"This is about minorities founding different companies and trying to reshape what media looks like," Chen said. "It's about incumbents who've always been doing twice as much to get half as far. It's just good that we've finally arrived."

Hello Sunshine, founded in 2016 to put women at the center of stories, was sold for $900 million to a firm backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in August.

UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

Change largely begins with the gatekeepers, Jenkins said.

"Who is selecting the content that gets made? Are they greenlighting that content and ensuring appropriate representation?"

To help decision-makers tap minority talent, filmmaker Ava DuVernay early this year created ARRAY Crew, a personnel database of women, people of color and other under-represented groups for Hollywood's below-the-line crew members.

"We've taken a really great step in the right direction. But we have to constantly be evaluating bias in this new structure and how to refine it," Jenkins said.

The paucity of minority-led content has led to unfair expectations for Asian, Latino and Black-led films, said Chen, who started a campaign to boost the box office for the debut of "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018. Gold House has since formed partnerships to buy out opening weekends at theaters for films with diverse casts.

"We have this damning expectation that minority artists have to be commercially sustainable, critically acclaimed, and culturally imperative all at once," Chen said. "But if you flip it, it's actually an excellent opportunity for any financer, studio, network, streaming platform to hit all audiences at once."

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Reporting by Richard Chang in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
The Oakland Press

Nic Cage performance in ‘Pig’ wins acclaim

Nicolas Cage playing a truffle forager who is on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent assailants sounds a bit like a parody. So it may come as a surprise that not only is “Pig” real, and serious, it is also one of the year’s best reviewed films. And, it’ll be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday. In the Los Angeles Times review of writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s debut, critic Noel Murray writes that, “though its plot follows the same rough outline of a ‘John Wick’-style shoot-em-up, ‘Pig’ is actually a quiet and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes he could shake free of the person he used to be.” (AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr)
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Reese Witherspoon
gamesindustry.biz

Kojima Productions launches new film, TV and music division

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions has launched a new division dedicated to music, TV and film. Based in Los Angeles, California, the new division is designed to take the game studio's games to other pop culture areas. The new team will be led by Riley Russell, who joins the company after a nearly 28-year stint at PlayStation in various roles, including chief legal officer, and VP of business affairs.
BUSINESS
mynews13.com

LA Phil celebrates diversity in film music with Reel Change concert series

LOS ANGELES — Music has always been an important part of movies, and in recent years, a new generation of film composers has come to the fore, adding their unique voices and backgrounds to the art form. During a recent rehearsal for the concert series Reel Change: the New Era...
MUSIC
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: “Eternals” Makes Strides for Diversity in Film

Representation within U.S American cinema has been a very long, and still present, continuous fight to see a diverse population of cultures and melanin on films and TV shows, where people like I, a brown Latina, could not only see myself, but feel seen and heard. Growing up, I looked...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#South Asian#Gold House#Reuters Next#American#Netflix Inc Lrb#Nflx O#South Korean#Cj Group#Dreamworks
The Hollywood Reporter

Ranking the Top 20 Music Schools for Composing for Film and TV in 2021

After weathering more than a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, most music schools in the U.S. are getting back to in-person classes and ensemble performances with vaccine requirements for students, faculty and staff. While instructors and students alike are breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of a return to relative normality, Patrick Kirst, interim director of the USC Thornton School of Music, points out that a full school year incorporating remote classes via Zoom actually resulted in some permanent changes that were advantageous. “I felt for sure that I could show certain things on Zoom that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paste Magazine

Game Studio Kojima Productions Expanding to TV, Film, and Music

GamesIndustry.biz reports that Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions is expanding its focus from videogames like 2019’s enigmatic hit Death Stranding into music, TV, and film. Originally established in 2005 as a Konami subsidiary, the company was reformed as an independent studio after the internal department was disassembled and restructured as a result of a rift between Kojima and Konami during the production of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
MUSIC
theechonews.com

‘Eternals’ MCU film polarizes critics and audience

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao crafts a divisive superhero epic unlike anything previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for better and for worse. The film tells the story of the Eternals, a group of 10 immortals sent to Earth millennia ago to protect humanity from the monstrous Deviants. Directed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants are involved, the Eternals wrestle with these orders of neutrality as a world-ending threat emerges and a newfound secret begins to tear their team apart.
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

‘Encanto' Is Disney Animation's 60th Film, and Critics Say It's Among the Best

Disney's "Encanto" has been largely praised by critics for its animation style, diversity and "spellbinding" songs. It currently holds a 93% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 69 reviews. Due out in theaters ahead of Thanksgiving, Disney's latest animated film centers on the Madrigals, a family who live hidden in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned. The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the...
MOVIES
valleynewslive.com

Producer of ND pioneer movie hopes film inspires audience across the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of a movie set, your mind might take you to Hollywood: bright lights, fancy studios and modern sets. But the scene on set of “A Heart Like Water” used the elements around the cast to capture the essence of the earliest settlers in the what we know today as the state of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
theplaylist.net

Sean Baker Is Developing A ‘Tangerine’ TV Series & Would Love To Take On A ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Sean Baker has made a name for himself in the indie filmmaking world for plucking non-professional actors out of obscurity and turning them into stars in his features. And there’s maybe no better example of this than in the 2015 feature, “Tangerine.” But unfortunately, even if you shine bright in a critically acclaimed indie feature, that doesn’t necessarily mean you get a full Hollywood career. But you better believe Baker is going to do his best to make it happen.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

NBR Awards name 'Licorice Pizza' its best film of 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director honors and the film's stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman were picked for their breakthrough performances in the coming-of-age comedy. The National Board of Review is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals that dates back to 1909. Both Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress) won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” The title of best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Spirited Away’ Broke Records and Made Oscar History

At the 75th Academy Awards, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away won best animated feature in the second year of the category’s existence — and, to this day, it is the only hand-drawn feature (mostly; computers were used sparingly) to win the honor. The eighth film from Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli — following such classics as 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro and 1997’s Princess Mononoke — is set in a local bathhouse in Bunkyo, the district of Tokyo where the writer-director was born. Miyazaki, then 59, wrote a screenplay that follows 10-year-old Chihiro as she attempts to save her parents, who have been turned into...
MOVIES
Variety

Lana Cho Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television, Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ as Co-Executive Producer

Lana Cho, a writer and producer whose credits include “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Amazon Prime Video and the upcoming “American Seoul” for Hulu, has signed a multi-year overall deal at 20th Television. Cho will create her own comedies and dramas for all platforms while supervising series from other writers. As her first project, she will co-executive produce “American Born Chinese” for Disney Plus. The series, an action-comedy based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name, will be executive produced by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writers Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu. Additional executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy