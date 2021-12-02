BOOK REVIEW: 'Ian Fleming's War: The Inspiration of 007'

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Dwayne Johnson would want to throw his name in the ring for the consideration of the next James Bond, but all the same, it does feel as though he might be an outlier, someone that could be a great supporting actor who might back up James Bond, but not the lead character. That sounds awkward doesn’t it, to even consider that Johnson would be a backup to anyone, but it’s a thought at the very least since while he is a great action star and has a lot of movies under his belt to prove it, this role feels like something that wouldn’t be the best fit since not only can Johnson not really pull off a convincing English accent, which would be kind of funky if he could but there’s the consideration that he has a very different look about him than has traditionally been seen for 007. But that could be part of what keeps him in consideration for the role since it does almost sound as though Bond is going to go through a change before the next movie is brought about.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO