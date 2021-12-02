ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

BOOK REVIEW: 'Ian Fleming's War: The Inspiration of 007'

By Paul Davis
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 25th James Bond film “No Time To Die” doing well in theaters, fans of the hugely successful film series may be interested in reading about the genesis of the most popular fictional character in cinema. Ian Fleming, the late, great thriller writer who created Bond, was a...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Book Review: Who are the aristocrats?

That’s the sound of Almost Payday: a little coin in your pocket, just waiting for some folding paper to join it. Judging by that jingle alone, the rich get richer, and the poor, well, you know. You also know where you are on the spectrum, and it ain’t in the One Percent, but that’s really not who you should watch anyhow. In the new book, “The 9.9 Percent” by Michael Stewart, another income group matters more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Little Sister'

“Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood” by Lana Wood with Lindsay Harrison. Dey St. 238 pp. $27.99. Review provided by The Washington Post. The story of Natalie’s Wood’s death has been replayed countless times in tabloids, interviews and on television. Police and autopsy reports can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vandegriftvoice.com

“Asylum” book review

Excited to be away from home at a state of the art college prep summer program, Dan is ready to study and maybe make some new friends. But his adventure takes a drastic turn when he ends up staying in an asylum. “Asylum,” written by Madeleine Roux in 2013, is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kolafm.com

New James Bond? | Kevin Machado |

Actor Henry Cavill has played Superman. How about superspy, James Bond? Rumors are flying since Daniel Craig retired from the franchise. Get more of the story here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Sean Connery
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Book Review#Sicily#British Marine#Oss#Cia
TVOvermind

Can Dwayne Johnson Cut It as James Bond?

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Dwayne Johnson would want to throw his name in the ring for the consideration of the next James Bond, but all the same, it does feel as though he might be an outlier, someone that could be a great supporting actor who might back up James Bond, but not the lead character. That sounds awkward doesn’t it, to even consider that Johnson would be a backup to anyone, but it’s a thought at the very least since while he is a great action star and has a lot of movies under his belt to prove it, this role feels like something that wouldn’t be the best fit since not only can Johnson not really pull off a convincing English accent, which would be kind of funky if he could but there’s the consideration that he has a very different look about him than has traditionally been seen for 007. But that could be part of what keeps him in consideration for the role since it does almost sound as though Bond is going to go through a change before the next movie is brought about.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
World War II
freelinemediaorlando.com

Book Review: The Legacy Of World War II In European Arthouse Cinema

ORLANDO — For a lot of casual moviegoers, the idea of a film about the horrors of World War 2 and the Holocaust would probably mean Schindler’s List, Sophie’s Choice, or The Diary Of Anne Frank. Samm Deighan is having none of it. “While there are many, many mainstream World...
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

'The Beatles: Get Back' glosses over the band's acrimonious end

In the new film “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson tries to dispel the myth of the the Beatles’ breakup. In 1970, Michael Lindsay-Hogg released “Let It Be,” a film documenting the band’s recording sessions for their eponymous album. The movie depicted George Harrison arguing with Paul McCartney – and it hit theaters shortly after news of the band’s breakup emerged. Many filmgoers at the time assumed this depicted the days and weeks during which everything fell apart. By the time it hit theaters, nearly 16 months after filming, this rehearsal footage got mistaken...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Predicting the Future

Futuristic movies have been a cinema staple for nearly as long as movies have been around, with 1902’s “A Trip to the Moon” widely regarded as the first ever science fiction film. Ever since, filmmakers have imagined what the future might hold, and the results have been as varied as they are interesting. In fact, […]
MOVIES
The Guardian

Antony Sher

Gregory Doran takes leave from RSC to care for terminally ill Antony Sher. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has taken compassionate leave to care for his husband, the celebrated actor. Venues around the world may have closed their doors because of the coronavirus but you can still toast theatre...
Washington Post

Antony Sher, chameleonlike star of the London stage, dies at 72

Antony Sher, a South African-born actor who brought empathy, intelligence and scorching intensity to his performances on the London stage, playing roles as varied as a torch singer, Holocaust survivor and psychopathic king, died Dec. 2 at his home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was 72. His death was announced by...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Harewood: ‘If I had my breakdown in America, somebody would’ve shot me’

That was probably the start of my breakdown,” says David Harewood, rubbing his hands up and down the top of his head. “Understanding that I’d fallen for the subtle misconception that I could play anything, and do anything, and be anybody. Suddenly understanding that parts were off limits, and for no reason other than the fact I was Black.”It wasn’t exactly a misconception. Over the past 15 years, Harewood has shown that he actually can play anything: spies, superheroes, warlords. He was Captain Poison opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Sierra Leone-set Blood Diamond, the shapeshifting Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles: Sir Antony Sher was ‘a giant of the stage at the height of his genius’

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir Antony Sher as “a giant of the stage at the height of his genius” following the actor’s death at the age of 72.The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, and his death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday.In a statement to the PA news agency, Charles said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Antony’s passing.My heart goes out to Greg Doran and to all at the RSC. who will, I know, feel the most profound sorrow at the...
CELEBRITIES
Green Valley News and Sun

BOOK REVIEWS

There are 10 of them in the large raft. It’s been days since the vessel they were on exploded. In addition to the billionaire owner of the massive, lavishly appointed yacht, the stranded occupants include a Haitian cook, a deckhand, and a little girl they’ve named Alice — since she has not spoken. They are short on supplies, there has been no spotting of anticipated search planes, and the fins of feared predators have been noticed more than once.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy