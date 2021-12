Alabama quarterback Bryce Young sure bolstered his resume for the 2021 Heisman Trophy award in the thrilling 24-22 road win over rival Auburn. Young came into this game in tremendous form due to the 18 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions recorded over the Crimson Tide’s five-game winning streak. However, his overall performance on the day was far from flawless, as he did not lead the offense to a single scoring drive until the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO