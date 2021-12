Mark Hoppus has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. The Blink-182 singer and bassist, who announced in late September that he was “cancer free” after publicly disclosing his diagnosis in June, took to Instagram on Thursday to share an uplifting Thanksgiving message about the current state of his health. “I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching,” the 49-year-old musician wrote alongside a photo of himself crouching by a toilet. He continued, “If I ever complain about...

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO