Students should be given more time to add or drop a course during the semester. Currently, UMW gives students one week to add and three weeks to drop a 16-week course without a withdrawal notation, and that deadline is even shorter for eight-week classes. The add/drop period needs to be longer so that students can experience a holistic view of the class before they make a decision about which classes to continue.

