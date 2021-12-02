Office of Marketing and Communications

Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Shabazz hosting Fabulous 5th cleanup this month

SAVANNAH (Dec. 2) – Join Mayor Pro Tem and 5th district Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz for the Fabulous 5th cleanup this month. This is an opportunity for residents of the 5th district to bring yard waste, tires and bulk items to a centralized drop-off location. Wet paint and batteries will not be accepted.

The drop-off locations and dates are as follows:

Dec. 3-5

Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

4801 Meding St.

Dec. 10-12

Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

4801 Meding St.