Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Shabazz hosting Fabulous 5th cleanup this month

Savannah, Georgia
 4 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

SAVANNAH (Dec. 2) – Join Mayor Pro Tem and 5th district Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz for the Fabulous 5th cleanup this month. This is an opportunity for residents of the 5th district to bring yard waste, tires and bulk items to a centralized drop-off location. Wet paint and batteries will not be accepted.

The drop-off locations and dates are as follows:

Dec. 3-5

Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

4801 Meding St.

Dec. 10-12

Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

4801 Meding St.

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

