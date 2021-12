Bitter End Yacht Club is ready for a sweet new beginning. After being completely obliterated by Hurricane Irma back in 2017, the waterfront resort in the British Virgin Islands is set to reopen this winter with a very exciting new feature: the first and only overwater bungalows in the territory. Located on Virgin Gorda, Bitter End is the final island outpost before the Caribbean Sea meets the open Atlantic Ocean. This secluded spot is known as the “end of the line”, hence the moniker. Set across 64 acres, the privately-owned retreat was opened by the Hokin family in 1973 and quickly became...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO