Winter break is just over two weeks away. Yes, one of those weeks is finals, but then comes a month of “you” time. Winter break is a weight off your shoulders. I am someone that gets easily overwhelmed by choices. Knowing I have a month of little to no structure was originally stress-inducing. But as I have reflected on my winter break plans, I have realized the key to a successful winter break is to keep it simple. Setting realistically attainable standards for yourself will give you a break that is both productive and relaxing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO