The Habs are in free-fall, it seems inevitable that the team will be big sellers at the deadline; let’s speculate what the Habs could add when they sell.There is no point in writing a long introduction detailing why the Habs will be sellers at the deadline, their 4-12-2 record speaks for itself and only the Arizona Coyotes and the Ottawa Senators have fewer points than the Canadiens, and both of those teams have games in hand. While Joel Edmundson is returning from injury, and Mike Hoffman should return soon enough, they won’t fix the glaring issues the team has.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO