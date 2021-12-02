ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pessimism can cost you money. Here’s how

By Myles Ma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are increasingly pessimistic about the economy. In a Gallup poll in October, 68% of respondents said the economy was getting worse, despite low unemployment and high savings levels. The economy will always have its ups and downs. But letting those swings affect your emotions can lead to irrational...

Fatherly

Missed The Child Tax Credit Deadline? You Can Still Get the Money. Here’s How.

Time has run out for parents who wanted to make any changes ahead of the December Child Tax Credit payment, which hits bank accounts on December 15, 2021. It’s the final child tax credit payment of the year — the second half of the benefit will be disbursed at a tax-filing time in 2022. But if you missed the crucial deadline to file changes to your income or even the number of kids you have, on November 29th, don’t worry. You can still get the money you are owed.
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
The Week

The bank that keeps on taking

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Wells Fargo keeps coming up with ingenious ways" to take advantage of its customers, said David Lazarus in the Los Angeles Times. At age 68, Rick Yelinek finally had "amassed enough money to pay off his mortgage." He deposited a cashier's check into the checking account used for his home loan. But the bank said he was still short: He needed to shell out another $30 for the wire transfer "to move his mortgage payment from one division of the bank to another." Wells Fargo says Yelinek wouldn't have been charged if he had used a certified check instead, a distinction no ordinary customer is likely to know about. The bank has since waived the fee, but Yelinek believes Wells Fargo "will do anything to get money from customers." He'd know — he worked there for seven years as a loan officer.
