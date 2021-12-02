ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Merkel announces new curbs for unvaccinated, backs mandatory shots

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin [Germany], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The outgoing German chancellor and her successor announced sweeping new restrictions for the unvaccinated and backed mandatory anti-coronavirus shots on Thursday. Both Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, who will soon replace her at the helm of the government, said vaccination was "the way out"...

