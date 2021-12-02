ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the...

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 10:34 -- March corn is down 5 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 8 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 7 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 3 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 2 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 607.75 points and January crude oil is up $2.13 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.220 and February gold is down $2.80 per ounce. All of the major grain and soy markets, except for bean oil, are under pressure early on Monday. Expectations are for the usually non-eventful December USDA report to reflect only minor changes in ending stocks for the big three ag commodities. The omicron COVID-19 variant, though expanding, is resulting in only minor symptoms thus far, but fear of economic slowdown remains.
DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
DTN Livestock Midday: Feedlots Push Cash Market Higher Again

The live cattle market is having a strong Thursday as the market found another strong export report and some packers have upped their bids. It’s been another great day for feedlots as some Northern lots have gotten packers to pay $220 and others are waiting for $222 before they’ll let any cattle go. With the market finding another strong export report and seeing that packers are indeed willing to up their bids, other feedlots are willing to wait the week out to get their full asking prices.
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
DTN Grain Midday: Futures Headed Lower

Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower, beans are 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 10 to 20 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower at midday Monday with firm spread trade as the December contract prepares to go into delivery and action fading back from the upper end of the range. Weekly export inspections were OK at 766,063 metric tons.
DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Keeps Pushing Higher, Most Crops Follow

March KC wheat closed up 17 1/2 cents at another new contract high of $8.84, bulled up by tight supplies and weather concerns. On the bearish side, January soybean meal fell $7.60 and pulled January soybeans down 1 1/4 cents on the day. March corn closed up 4 cents and...
DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early, KC Wheat Firm

March corn is down 3 cents, January soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, while European stocks are lower. U.S. stocks were initially higher after news broke Monday that Jerome Powell would stay on as Federal Reserve Chairman, but gains were trimmed back by the close.
Crop report: Small grains mostly down

Rainfall totals in Oklahoma averaged trace amounts for the week of Nov. 15-21, with the east-central and southeast districts recording the highest total at 0.01 of an inch, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. Drought conditions were rated 77% abnormally dry to exceptionally dry, unchanged...
#Livestock#Oats#Wheat#Grains#Ap
Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
Bitcoin price prediction after the big weekend dip

The Bitcoin price crashed during the weekend. The sell-off happened after the Nasdaq 100 index fell by more than 300 points. We explain what to expect this week. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price made a hard landing during the weekend as concerns about its demand fell. The coin declined to a low of $42,000, which was the lowest level since October 1. This price was about 40% below its all-time high.
