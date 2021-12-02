Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

Posted 10:34 -- March corn is down 5 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 8 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 7 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 3 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 2 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 607.75 points and January crude oil is up $2.13 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.220 and February gold is down $2.80 per ounce. All of the major grain and soy markets, except for bean oil, are under pressure early on Monday. Expectations are for the usually non-eventful December USDA report to reflect only minor changes in ending stocks for the big three ag commodities. The omicron COVID-19 variant, though expanding, is resulting in only minor symptoms thus far, but fear of economic slowdown remains.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO