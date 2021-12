The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-1) fell short on the scoreboard for the first time this season to Oklahoma on Wednesday. The 74-67 loss was a hard fought one that saw the Gators fight back from a quick deficit and take a lead before half and then fade in the second half again with some of the same problems that got them in trouble early in the first. Florida knows it has some issues as the season moves forward and they are issues that they can work on.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO