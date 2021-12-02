Interview with Matt Iorio of the Houston Outlaws & Pokimane’s Scholorship

Donna and Alex have had a controversial romance since the beginning. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna recently expressed that she thought it would be a good idea for the show to be canceled. On the previous season, her romance with Alex was a hot topic. They clashed a lot when everyone had to quarantine. And Alex showed back up around the crew with a scratch on his face. This led to Ceaser and other others questioning if Donna had been putting her hands on Alex. It also didn’t help things that Donna made the crew uncomfortable with the way she checked Alex while they were on a flight to Ceaser’s Atlanta shop. So Ceaser labeled their relationship as toxic. He also accused Donna of being abusive towards Alex.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO