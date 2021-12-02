ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegiant and Viva Aerobus Announce New Alliance

By DDG
 1 day ago
Allegiant and Viva Aerobus have teamed up to create a fully-integrated Commercial Alliance Agreement. The new partnership promises to expand options for nonstop leisure air travel between the United States and Mexico. It is a first-of-its-kind in the airline industry between two ultra low cost carriers. As part of...

Fresno Bee

More Fresno to Mexico flights? What a new airline alliance would mean for local travelers

A Mexico-based airline has entered a commercial alliance with Allegiant Air in hopes of opening up markets like Fresno for flights to Mexican cities and beach resorts. Allegiant Air, which currently offers flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Las Vegas, this week announced that it is partnering with Viva Aerobus and filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking approval and antitrust immunity for the alliance.
FRESNO, CA
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Allegiant, Viva Aerobus reach agreement to provide nonstop flights between U.S. and Mexico

LAS VEGAS — Allegiant and Viva Aerobus today announced plans for a fully-integrated Commercial Alliance Agreement, designed to dramatically expand options for nonstop leisure air travel between the United States and Mexico while lowering fares to make travel more accessible and affordable for residents of both nations. The alliance is...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
TravelPulse

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New Destinations

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced it was rolling out 18 nonstop routes, including two new destinations to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The announcement also included an expansion to existing service to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico. To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering...
LIFESTYLE
State
Florida State
theburn.com

Allegiant Air debuts at Dulles with new flights to Florida

Travelers leaving from our nearby Dulles International Airport have a new airline with some new destinations to consider as they make their vacation plans. Allegiant Air officially launched service from IAD on Friday. The airline is now offering twice-weekly flights from Dulles to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). And Allegiant will...
FLORIDA STATE
simpleflying.com

How The Airbus A321XLR Could Change JetSMART

The Chilean ultra-low-cost carrier JetSMART is set to receive 14 Airbus A321XLR aircraft. It will become the first operator of the model in the Latin American region. So how will this aircraft change JetSMART? Let’s find out. The extra-long range for extra-long flights. JetSMART and Airbus first signed a deal...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 Lite FM

Bradley Airport Announces New Nonstop Flights to Cancun + San Juan

Just in time for those cold Connecticut days and nights, Bradley Airport is now giving you a chance to warm up this winter. The news couldn't come at a better time. The Connecticut Airport Authority just announced that Frontier Airlines will now offer non stop flights from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Cancun, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
TRAVEL
Forbes

Why The Airbus A220 Is A Real Game Changer For Airlines

Years ago, turbo-prop, business jet, and regional jet manufacturer Bombardier made a critical company decision — to design the first new-from-scratch narrow-body airplane in the 120-160 seat category in over 40 years. The result was called the C-series, and despite the many favorable features of the plane it sold tepidly as Bombardier’s ability to support the jet worldwide was questioned. One lessor, explaining why they were not willing to buy the plane to lease with some smaller airlines, pointed out that it is the second lease that concerned them. Their point was that the worldwide fleet of this plane was still far from certain, and so they were concerned they would get a plane back from lease with no place to re-lease it. Lessors generally do not have this problem with an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US start-up airline Airbahn shows off first aircraft

Airbahn, a start-up passenger airline headquartered in Los Angeles suburb Irvine, published photos of its first aircraft, an Airbus A320, on social media on 24 November. “Airbahn is a private airline launching very soon,” the company says on its Twitter profile. “It will be based at Irvine, California and plans to operate within and between destinations in [the] western USA.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Ups Accra To Daily Flights From May

United Airlines has filed an increase to one of its new flights to Africa. The airline will up its three-weekly services from Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Accra’s Kotoka International Airport (ACC) to daily services. The Boeing 787-8 will continue to operate the route, but the added capacity will boost connectivity between the US and West Africa.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

Review: Chase Aeroplan Credit Card – 100k offer, status level up, and Oman Air is a partner

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

