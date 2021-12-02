ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Houston Texans Practice Report: Brandin Cooks Out; Christian Kirksey Move

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

HOUSTON -- One day after not holding practice as a precautionary measure due to non-COVID illnesses, several players remained sidelined Thursday as the Houston Texans returned to practice.

The Texans (2-9) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) on Sunday on Houston.

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley and starting running back David Johnson aren't practicing.

Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

Several players have been dealing with flu symptoms in recent weeks, including wide receiver Davion Davis.

Full contract deals on Tremon Smith’s new Texans deal

Journeyman Receiver Visits Texans: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

13 hours ago

Texans Getting Key Offensive Starter Back Against Colts

Veteran center Justin Britt is coming off Injured Reserve to Start Sunday vs. Indianapolis

Also not practicing: wide receiver Danny Amendola (arthroscopic knee surgery, torn meniscus), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), center-guard Justin McCray, who's in the concussion protocol, and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Center Cole Toner (illness) is practicing.

Defensive ends Jon Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) practiced after being listed as limited. Martin is in the midst of a career season.

The Texans' offensive line is expected to be comprised of left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are hopeful of veteran center Justin Britt returning and his status will be determined by the end of the week. If he can't go after returning to practice last week when he was designated for return from injured reserve, then rookie Jimmy Morrissey would start his fourth game in a row.

Also, starting linebacker Christian Kirksey has been designated for return from injured reserve. Kirksey's 21-day practice window was launched Thursday as he began practicing. Kirksey had a fractured thumb and ligament damage and underwent surgery. The defensive signal caller and team captain had 56 tackles and has one interception before being placed on injured reserve prior to a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Texans Making Change At Quarterback After Loss To Jets?

HOUSTON - Tyrod Taylor's status as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback is secure for the remainder of the season with no plans to go back to rookie Davis Mills. Despite the abysmal offensive output in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Texans coach David Culley said that it would take an injury sidelining the veteran passer for him to be replaced.
NFL
TexansDaily

Who's to Blame for Texans' Running Game Woes?

HOUSTON -- Frustration mounts, but touchdowns and yards don’t. The Houston Texans’ languishing running game, despite a heavy emphasis on establishing the run and signing three former Pro Bowl selections in the offseason, continues to struggle mightily. Plunging into the line of scrimmage in any direction doesn’t meet with the...
NFL
TexansDaily

Which Texans' Secret Weapon Fueled Decent Draft Class?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio had his hands full entering this year's NFL Draft with no first- or second-round picks to work with and plenty of holes to fill on this new-look roster. Despite this, Caserio wheeled-and-dealed his way around the draft and has managed to put together one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Martin
Person
Justin Britt
TexansDaily

Houston Texans Shock NFL-Best Titans In Massive 22-13 Upset

The Tennessee Titans entered Sunday's NFL Week 11 on a roll in two different ways. One, they'd accumulated an NFL-best 8-2 record. And two, they'd accomplished that with a run that includes defeats of five straight 2020 playoff teams. The "roll'' stops here. The lowly Houston Texans stunning victory over...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans randomly cut Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans continue to sell the farm. This time, it’s another running back getting let go. Phillip Lindsay, the veteran running back who started his career with fanfare in Denver is being waived. Lindsay was technically cut, per Ian Rapoport. Since the trade deadline has passed, all players hit waivers first before hitting free agency.
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Week 11 Sneak Peek: Can Texans Challenge Titans?

RECORDS: Texans (1-8), Titans (8-2) ODDS: The Texans are 10-point underdogs. Over/under is 44.5. (Per SI Sportsbook) STAT: Houston has won 17 of their 38 games against the Titans, but has lost three straight against the former Houston-based franchise. The Texans' last victory against Tennessee came back in 2019 when...
NFL
TexansDaily

Starting Job a 'Dream Come True' for Texans Rookie Jimmy Morrissey

HOUSTON -- In just one month, rookie Jimmy Morrissey went from toiling on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad to starting at center for the Houston Texans. For the former Pitt walk-on and seventh-round draft pick, it’s been a heady climb from the relative obscurity of just practicing to actually playing and starting in NFL games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Concussion#American Football#Houston Texans Tracker#Injured Reserve#The Indianapolis Colts
TexansDaily

How Will Texans Stop Jets' Rookie QB?

Week 12 is here and for the third time this season the 2-8 Houston Texans have a rookie quarterback to prepare for. It was reported today that the 2-8 New York Jets' first-rounder Zach Wilson out of BYU will start Sunday's game at NRG Stadium. So how does this alter Houston's preparation for New York's offense? According to head coach David Culley, it doesn't.
NFL
TexansDaily

King Pick: Texans' CB Fuels Upstart Defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Desmond King read veteran Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s eyes, relying on his advanced knowledge of his former teammate to pick off his passes. The Houston Texans' starting cornerback grabbed two of Tannehill’s career-high four interceptions Sunday at soggy Nissan Stadium during a 22-13 upset victory that...
NFL
TexansDaily

WATCH: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Leaps at Titans to End TD Drought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tyrod Taylor caught some serious air, leaping into the end zone to snap the Houston Texans' offensive touchdown road drought Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The veteran quarterback elevated to score a touchdown that marks the offense's first score away from home since the second game of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Source: Houston Texans DE Jordan Jenkins Tears PCL in Knee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Jenkins is believed to have avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have required surgery...
NFL
TexansDaily

Houston Signs Patriots Ex Derek Rivers; Can DE Help Texans?

HOUSTON - The Dallas Texans signed veteran defensive end Derek Rivers to the active roster from the practice squad one day after cutting running back Phillip Lindsay. Rivers was elevated to the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with Jon Greenard sidelined with a toe injury. The Texans subsequently lost defensive end Jordan Jenkins to a torn posterior cruciate ligament that doesn't require surgery at this time but could sideline him for at least three weeks, according to league source not authorized to speak publicly.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans have the Third Easiest Remaining Schedule

Over at Pro Football Focus, their latest power rankings have your Houston Texans vying for last place with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, barely trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since rankings need placement, Houston sits at #30 officially. While that’s hardly anything to get excited about, unlike the historic...
NFL
TexansDaily

Status Woe: 1-8 Texans Moving Tytus Howard?

The 1-8 Houston Texans raised eyebrows earlier this year when opting to move third-year offensive lineman Tytus Howard from right tackle to guard. Despite mixed results and calls on social media to move him back to his old position, all signals point to him calling guard home. At least for...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans move up two spots, still behind Detroit in Power Rankings

The Houston Texans have some movement after their upset win on Sunday. After being ranked dead last or 31st in the power rankings, the Houston Texans are moving on up. It’s a small increase, but we’ll take it. FanSided’s official power rankings have the Texans moving up to the 30th overall spot. That’s two spots ahead of where they were last week, and it’s a fitting spot for a team that pulled off the upset.
NFL
TexansDaily

Will Texans Sack Leader Jon Greenard Play vs. Jets?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard is expected to be limited in practice this week due to a foot injury that sidelined him Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Texans coach David Culley said that Greenard's status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is still being...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy