Brook and Robin Lopez On Creating Their Own Manga, Bucks Championship With Shams Charania

The Milwaukee Bucks finally got some clarity regarding the back soreness of Brook Lopez, and it is not the news that many hoped to hear. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery yesterday and will be out indefinitely. Lopez has been sidelined since the first game of the 2021-22 season against the Brooklyn Nets, a game where he notched eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks. With the free agent acquisition of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins earlier this week, the Bucks have added a little more help at the center spot. However, other players will need to step up in order to supplement Lopez’s rim-protecting abilities. With that said, here are three players who can step up during Lopez’s extended absence.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO