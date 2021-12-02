ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brook and Robin Lopez On Creating Their Own Manga, Bucks Championship With Shams Charania

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrook Lopez and his brother Robin are showing their...

NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
FanSided

Should the Milwaukee Bucks start Bobby Portis over Brook Lopez?

Ever since being inserted into the starting lineup in place of Brook Lopez at the beginning of November, Bobby Portis has given the Milwaukee Bucks a huge boost and he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. This has prompted some fans to wonder if the...
NBA
NPR

Brook and Robin Lopez

Brook and Robin Lopez, twin brothers playing in the NBA, play our game called "Lopez's Meet the Low Prezzes," Three questions about the shortest US Presidents. They are joined by panelists Hari Kondabolu, Adam Felber and Atsuko Okatsuka.
NBA
FanSided

Latest update on Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez’s injury, possible return

After what seems like an eternity, there is finally an update on Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez’s back injury and possible return date. In speaking with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez says he is ramping up basketball activities, has done some on-court work, and has a target date in mind (although he didn’t specify in the video when that may be). The graphic in the video credits Charania as saying Lopez is “progressing toward a return in the coming weeks.”
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Robin Lopez starting for injured Mo Bamba (back) on Saturday

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lopez will make his first start this season after Mo Bamba was ruled out with a back injury. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, Lopez's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
NBA
numberfire.com

Update: Mo Bamba (back) ruled out for Orlando Saturday; Robin Lopez to start

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba was originally deemed available to play through his low back spasms, but less than 50 minutes before tipoff, the team has now ruled him out. It's unclear when the breakout center will be able to retake the court. Robin Lopez will draw the start down low opposite Jarrett Allen.
NBA
numberfire.com

Robin Lopez coming off Magic's bench on Monday night

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is not starting in Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lopez will play with Orlando's second unit after Mo Bamba was chosen as Monday's starter in Philadelphia. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 121.5 minutes this season. Lopez is averaging 0.80 FanDuel points and 0.30 field...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks’ Brook Lopez Out Indefinitely — What It Means

The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten back into the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. After starting the NBA season 6-8, they have reeled off eight consecutive victories. They are now in third place in the conference and only 1.5 games behind the first-place Brooklyn Nets. A big reason for...
NBA
edglentoday.com

Bucks' Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. Team officials didn't provide a timetable for his eventual return but said “Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.”
NBA
FanSided

Optimism within Milwaukee Bucks for a Brook Lopez return in 2021-22

After leaving everyone in the dark for weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks finally revealed the next steps for the injured Brook Lopez. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. It seemed inevitable that something like this could be on the horizon when the Bucks signed another center in DeMarcus Cousins to a deal earlier this week. No timetable has been given on a potential return for Lopez, but people close to the situation are reportedly not willing to rule out a comeback for the veteran this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Brook Lopez injury update: Versatile Bucks big man out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery

Brook Lopez has undergone successful back surgery, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday, though offered no timeline on his return. Lopez has not played since opening night and has been listed with back soreness ever since. He told The Athletic's Shams Charania in a recent interview that he was getting closer to a return, but now, obviously, he has been delayed significantly. There is no clear timeline for his return.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bucks need to be worried with Brook Lopez’s injury

After the Milwaukee Bucks opening day victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Brook Lopez has yet to suit up again due to a lingering back issue. Lopez underwent surgery on Thursday as the condition of his back has not improved over the last month. There is no timetable for his return and that would be tough for the Bucks because he is their defensive anchor and a terrific three-point shooter.
NBA
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks that must step up with Brook Lopez sidelined

The Milwaukee Bucks finally got some clarity regarding the back soreness of Brook Lopez, and it is not the news that many hoped to hear. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery yesterday and will be out indefinitely. Lopez has been sidelined since the first game of the 2021-22 season against the Brooklyn Nets, a game where he notched eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks. With the free agent acquisition of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins earlier this week, the Bucks have added a little more help at the center spot. However, other players will need to step up in order to supplement Lopez’s rim-protecting abilities. With that said, here are three players who can step up during Lopez’s extended absence.
NBA
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA

Comments / 0

