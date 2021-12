Southwest Florida’s three Bayfront Health hospitals and their affiliated medical groups have announced they are coming together under one name: ShorePoint Health. This includes Venice Regional Bayfront Health, which will now be known as ShorePoint Health Venice, and Gulf Coast Medical Group, which will now be known as ShorePoint Medical Group. The name change is effective immediately. ShorePoint Health has locations throughout four counties and includes 774 licensed beds and more than 950 physicians on the combined active medical staff.

VENICE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO