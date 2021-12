A number of other analysts have also commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO