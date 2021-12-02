Thursday forecast: Mostly clear skies
Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures near average for most areas Thursday.
Air quality is slipping a bit, with several areas in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.
Similar conditions are expected to continue the rest of the week, with some afternoons getting a little warmer.
Look for a possibility of showers late next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell
