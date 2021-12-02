Thursday forecast: Mostly clear skies

Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures near average for most areas Thursday.

Air quality is slipping a bit, with several areas in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Similar conditions are expected to continue the rest of the week, with some afternoons getting a little warmer.

Look for a possibility of showers late next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell

