ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartner-in-Charge of San Francisco and India offices at EisnerAmper. Hiren Modi is the Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s San...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Victress Capital bets big on female-led skincare tech startup

Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#San Francisco#Executive Committee#Eisner Advisory Group
moneyweek.com

Narayan Murthy: the father of India’s IT boom

Narayan Murthy is often described as “the father of India’s IT boom”. He’s also the father-in-law of the UK’s chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who has occasionally faced “awkward questions” about the wealth and business dealings of his super-rich relations, says The Independent. A year ago, Sunak was under scrutiny following claims that he had failed to declare his wife Akshata’s multi-million-pound business portfolio in the official register of ministerial interests, although the matter came to nothing.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The Funded: Panther Labs raises $120 million in Series B

The San Francisco-based security and compliance company will use the funds to expand its service. The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor in our prestigious special publication and event. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
TheDailyBeast

SoftBank-Backed Mortgage Startup Better.com Lays Off 900 Workers Just Before Holidays

Happy holidays: Better.com, the SoftBank-backed mortgage startup with a wildly temperamental founder, is laying off roughly 10 percent of its workforce today, or about 900 people in the U.S. and India, according to two people familiar with the situation. The company has struggled to prove it can be sustainably profitable amid broader industry headwinds. Better, which added several thousand employees this year, has been working to go public via a SPAC, and just yesterday it announced an accelerated $750 million cash payment from participants in that deal. A source says that American employees who were laid off will get severance through December and health-care coverage through February. Better’s chief financial officer, Kevin Ryan, pitched the layoffs as a fiscal win: “A fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

London Stock Exchange acquires Quantile

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said on Monday it had acquired Quantile Group to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions. Quantile is a provider of portfolio, margin and capital optimisation services for banks, hedge funds and financial institutions trading derivatives. LSEG has agreed...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Tribaja, a recruiting platform for diverse tech talent, is expanding

Coming off a win during Lighthouse Labs’ recent virtual demo day, Philadelphia-based Tribaja is opening an office in Richmond, Virginia. Founder and CEO Shannon Morales said she launched Tribaja in 2020 as way to help propel underrepresented communities forward in the tech space. The platform provides career advancement resources and job opportunities at equitable workplaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Willy Walker lets us in on his strategy behind Walker & Dunlop's sizable growth in 2021

His firm was the fourth-largest provider of capital in the commercial real estate industry last year — and it's seen 16% revenue growth so far this year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Tesla officially relocates HQ to Austin-area factory

Elon Musk's Tesla has formally shifted its headquarters to Austin from California, making it official in a recent SEC filing. That immediately shakes up the public company landscape in the Texas capital, though it remains to be seen exactly what it means for the region, from number of employees to economic impact.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

INSIDE GROWTH

St. Louis' fastest-growing private companies have combined revenue of $8 billion and employ more than 18,000 people. Here's how the firms break down for size, age, diversity and more.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy