One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is the perfect celebration for Setsuna Tokage's debut in the anime during the fifth season of the series! The anime has quite a lot on the horizon as the now confirmed sixth season of the series prepares for a full adaptation of the Paranormal Liberation Front War from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, so it can be easy to forget the more humble beginnings of the fifth season. It kicked things off with the Joint Training Exercise arc that finally showed fans what Class 1-B's hero students were capable of as well.

COMICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO