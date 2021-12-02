ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elections in Honduras and Chile, and why trials are no substitute for politics

kpfa.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo election observers from the Progressive International, Matt Kierkegaard and David Adler,...

kpfa.org

Axios

Honduras elects first female president

Former Honduras first lady Xiomara Castro is set to become the country's first female president, after the ruling party conceded defeat in the country's elections on Tuesday night, per AP. Why it matters: The democratic socialist and her Libre Party have broken a 12-year run for the conservative National Party,...
POLITICS
SFGate

Both sides claiming victory in Honduras presidential vote

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ dominant political parties both declared their candidates victorious in presidential elections late Sunday despite electoral officials’ orders, while at some polling sites voters remained in line as crowds tussled over when to cut off voting. From their official accounts, the conservative National Party and leftist...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Honduras election a cause for celebration — in China

The apparent victory of leftist challenger Xiomara Castro in Sunday’s presidential election in Honduras is being warmly welcomed in another capital — Beijing. Honduras is one of just 15 countries that recognize Taiwan as the official government of China, and Ms. Castro said during the campaign she would move to end the relationship with the island democracy that China insists is part of its sovereign territory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Elections In Honduras#Wikimedia
US News and World Report

Senior U.S. Official to Visit Honduras to Back Fair Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official will visit Honduras next week to underline that United States wants the Central American country to hold a "free and fair" presidential election on Nov. 28, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The last presidential election in 2017 was marred by a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Ruling party concedes, leftist poised to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist opposition leader Xiomara Castro was poised Wednesday to become Honduras's first woman president, with her main rival of the ruling conservative party conceding defeat even before the final vote count. With just over 53 percent of ballots processed three days after the presidential vote, former first lady Castro enjoyed a resounding lead of 53.26 percent to 34.18 percent for Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party (PN), her closest challenger. While Hondurans awaited the official outcome, Asfura said late Tuesday he had met the candidate of the leftist LIBRE party and her family to congratulate her on her victory. "I wish that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration does the best" for Honduras, Asfura said in a video released by the PN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Honduras elections: the top three candidates

Thirteen candidates will contest Honduras's razor-tight presidential election on Sunday to see who will succeed scandal-tainted Juan Orlando Hernandez. Already an unsuccessful candidate in 2013, when she narrowly lost to Hernandez, Castro has some heavyweight backing this time -- not least in Salvador Nasralla, a television host who lost out to Hernandez in 2017 amidst accusations of fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Chile set to elect new president

Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks Men, Using This Face Solution Twice a Day Can Remove Eye Bags. 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Glasses OnlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4 million pairs of glasses sold, we have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear, and our secrets have been uncovered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Chile's future government will fall on a political extreme

Chile's centrist candidates were completely shut out in Sunday's first-round vote, which now heads to a runoff election between a far-right and a far-left candidate. Why it matters: The outcome of the second round of voting on Dec. 19 will have repercussions for an increasingly polarized Chile and how the country's economy, which is supported by key natural resources such as copper, is handled.
POLITICS
kelo.com

China denounces U.S. ‘arm-twisting’ in Honduras election

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of “arm-twisting” after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has warned Central...
FOREIGN POLICY
Columbian

For many in Honduras, election a call for change

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — For many Hondurans, Sunday’s election will be about stripping power from a party whose successive administrations are widely seen as having deepened corruption and driven tens of thousands to flee the country, many toward the United States. Expelling President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party after 12 years...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Will Honduras’s Election Lead to Mass Migration?

On Sunday, Hondurans go to the polls to elect the president of a country that has come to be recognized as a “narco-dictatorship.” Nasry Asfura, the right-wing mayor of the capital of Tegucigalpa and close associate of current President Juan Orlando Hernández, will square off against Xiomara Castro, a progressive populist whose husband, former President Manuel “Mel” Zelaya, was ousted in a military coup 12 years ago.
POLITICS
AFP

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States. Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking. Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls. But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kpfa.org

Closer Look At Election in Honduras

Today on show: The Latest U-dates on he crucial elections in Honduras. we’ll get a frontline report from the ground on the latest details: Also we’ll feature indepth reports on Haiti under siege and on life in Afghanistan since the deadly US pull out and drone bombing.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Honduras election: Opposition candidate Castro in the lead

Honduran opposition candidate Xiomara Castro has a commanding lead in the country's presidential election, preliminary results suggest. With half of the votes counted, the left-wing candidate is ahead of the governing party's Nasry Asfura by almost 20 percentage points. However, Mr Asfura has not yet conceded defeat. If she wins,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Honduras braces for trouble as election begins

Honduras braced for potential violence as polls opened on Sunday to elect a new president to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents."
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

Elections In Honduras: Why Xiomara Castro Leads The Count And What Is At Stake

The distance had to be overwhelming to avoid a crisis. In a country without a second electoral round, with distrust in its electoral institutions and with the open wound of the 2009 coup, the difference in votes between the left-wing candidate, Xiomara Castro, and the government’s candidate, the conservative Nasry Asfura, it had to be clear to avoid a dangerous fight for the votes. And so it has happened, according to the latest poll data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

