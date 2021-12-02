ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia, Cincinnati Lead Country in one 'Style Points' Statistic

By Russ Heltman
 1 day ago

No. 1 Georgia is proverbial lock to make the College Football Playoff, while UC needs at least one more win and possibly losses elsewhere.

CINCINNATI — One intriguing statistic paints a vivid style points-picture for UC football.

The Bearcats are 12-0 for the second time in program history (2009) and have left less doubt about their results than any other team in the country besides Georgia.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, No. 4 Cincinnati has played just 28 second-half drives this season where they haven't led by at least 14 points. In any normal year that would probably lead the country—No. 1 Georgia isn't having a normal year.

The Bulldogs played Clemson tight to open the season with a 10-3 victory. According to Will Warren , since Week One, Georgia has spent 2 minutes and 47 seconds out of a possible 330 second-half minutes not leading by at least 14 points.

It can be hard to quantify football dominance into a tweet, but Connelly did it pretty well here. Bearcat fans vividly remember the last game before Georgia's matchup with Clemson where the Bulldogs never held a 14-plus point second-half lead—their 24-21 Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

The Bearcats state their final case for belonging in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings in this Saturday's AAC Championship game at Nippert Stadium against No. 21 Houston

