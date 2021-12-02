Sussex County – Update on Lewes Swing Bridge Removal Project

Lewes —

After being in its current location for more than 100 years, the Lewes swing bridge has decided it is not yet ready to be separated from its home in the Rehoboth-Lewes Canal. As work proceeded on Wednesday to prepare the bridge for removal, the contractor determined that the crane would not be able to safely lift the bridge due to it being heavier than originally estimated.

DelDOT, the design consultant, and the contractor are currently re-evaluating the plan and determining a path forward before proceeding. [More]