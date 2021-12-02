ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Sussex County – Update on Lewes Swing Bridge Removal Project

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago

Lewes —

After being in its current location for more than 100 years, the Lewes swing bridge has decided it is not yet ready to be separated from its home in the Rehoboth-Lewes Canal. As work proceeded on Wednesday to prepare the bridge for removal, the contractor determined that the crane would not be able to safely lift the bridge due to it being heavier than originally estimated.

DelDOT, the design consultant, and the contractor are currently re-evaluating the plan and determining a path forward before proceeding. [More]

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Samaroo joins City Council

Nirmala Samaroo will serve as Third Ward Councilwoman until 2023 by Terry Rogers   On November 8, Nirmala Samaroo was sworn in as a council person for Ward Three. Running unopposed, Councilwoman Samaroo took the seat vacated by Doug Morrow when he resigned after moving out of Milford. Councilwoman Samaroo moved to Delaware in 2011. “I was born in South ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – UPDATE: Closure Extended of I-95 SB Exit 7A Off ramp to 11th Street/Delaware Avenue for Ramp Reconstruction

Wilmington — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces that as part of the on-going I-95 Rehabilitation Project, Exit 7A/I-95 Southbound Off Ramp to 11th Street/Delaware Avenue south will be closed for reconstruction. The closure that began at 10 PM on Monday, October 4 has been extended through Saturday, December 18, pending weather. Exit 7B/I-95 Southbound Ramp to Route 52/Delaware ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bicycle Master Plan approved by council

by Terry Rogers     Northern Loop of a proposed Bicycle Master Plan adopted by the City of MIlford. Milford City Council recently adopted a Bicycle Master Plan presented by Sonia Marichic-Goudy, Associate Vice President of Century Engineering. The was created with input from DelDOT, the Bicycle Advisory Committee and members of the Milford community, including Lifecycle. “The City of ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Milford LIVE News

Boys and Girls Club agreement approved by City Council

by Terry Rogers   The City of Milford and the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club renewed a rental agreement that will be valid for three years Every three years, the Greater Milford Boys and Girls Club enter into an agreement with the City of Milford, renting their building to Milford Parks & Recreation for various programs. At a recent ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – November 30, 2021

Hover over the image below and a gray bar pops up at the bottom—scroll through the pdf, use direction arrows, zoom in or out, download the PDF, or view in full-screen mode. This Week’s Top Stories Include: Headlines Santa Arrives in Downtown Milford Annual tree lighting ceremony held in Milford Culture December Milford Conversation will discuss Civility Project Ready for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Santa Arrives in Downtown Milford

by Terry Rogers   Santa arrives in downtown Milford Children lined up in front of the Santa House in downtown Milford on Saturday, November 27 as Santa arrived in style. Forgoing the usual ride on a Carlisle Fire Company truck, Santa pulled up in front of his Milford home in a sidecar, waving at the children as he arrived. Santa ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Atlantic Self Storage lot lines corrected

City Council approved a lot line error for Atlantic Self Storage by Terry Rogers   At a recent council meeting, Atlantic Self Storage corrected a lot line issue with the approval of city council. The correction was required to come before council as it did not meet the requirements for administrative approval. “The applicant is the owner of Lot 2 ... Read More
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swing Bridge#Design
Milford LIVE News

Parks & Recreation to receive DNREC grant

by Terry Rogers   At a recent City Council meeting, Brad Dennehy, Director of Milford Parks & Recreation, presented council with the opportunity for recreational grants for the city. The funding would be for a new playground and pickleball courts alongside the Mispillion River in Memorial Park. “This is kind of a no brainer. We got some funding from the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City approached about Tiny House placement

by Terry Rogers   At a recent council meeting, City Manager Mark Whitfield mentioned in his monthly report that he, Councilman Jason James and City Planner Rob Pierce met with Sylvia Carson of Positive Points regarding the placement of tiny houses in Milford. The program would provide tiny homes built by vocational students and young adults in Milford. “We received ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Annual City Hall Tree Lighting set for Nov. 27

by Terry Rogers People will gather for a tree lighting ceremony in downtown Milford on November 27 The City of Milford will welcome the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5pm with its Annual City Hall Tree Lighting. The Milford Central Academy Chorus will lead the crowd in singing many holiday favorites, as well as provide a sneak peek ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

School board votes to seek RFPs for construction projects

by Terry Rogers Milford School District will send out RFPs for a construction manager to assist with the remodeling of the former Milford Middle School among other projects Milford School District Board of Education voted to issue Requests for Proposals (RFP) for construction projects the district has planned over the next few years. The proposals are looking for one organization ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Milford LIVE News

Milford dealing with over $1 million in past due accounts

by Terry Rogers     A bill printing issue led the City of Milford’s past due accounts to rise above $1 million The City of Milford currently has almost $1.1 million in past due accounts. The past due property tax balance is $475,000 while the past due utility balance is $623,000. “October was a chaotic month for the customer service ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
122
Followers
132
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy