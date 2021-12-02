ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Department of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200 staffers

By Melissa Turtinen
 1 day ago
Dec 2, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) has launched a hiring push as it seeks to hire about 200 corrections officers — no experience needed.

In an effort to recruit new employees, the DOC is offering $5,000 hiring bonuses and will reward current staff with a $1,000 bonus for any applicant they refer who is hired.

“Our corrections officers play a critical role in transforming lives and keeping our communities safe,” Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a news release. “These new incentives reflect the importance of their work for all Minnesotans and we’re looking forward to bringing new team members in the door more quickly.”

The DOC, which has shared "now hiring" posts on Facebook throughout the fall, is seeking corrections officers at all 11 of its facilities, which are located in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, St. Cloud, Red Wing, Togo, Shakopee, Lino Lakes, Moose Lake, Willow River and Rush City.

"Staffing levels are definitely a concern here in Minnesota as it is across the country, in corrections and other industries. The incentives reflect the importance of the work to the transformation of lives and community safety across Minnesota," DOC spokesperson Nicholas Kimball told Bring Me The News.

The corrections department touts the benefits corrections officers receive, including a starting salary of $21.59 an hour, health benefits, a retirement plan and 29 paid days off. The DOC says no experience is needed to apply, with new hires getting paid to train.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about being an officer, but the most important skill a person needs to have is good communications skills. We’re looking for people who care about others and want to make a difference," said DOC’s Victor Archibong who began his career as an officer at Rush City and now works in recruitment.

The DOC is offering walk-in interviews and a "streamlined interview process," with applicants being able to walk into any DOC facility and interview on the spot starting Monday, Dec. 6.

Those interested can find out more and apply here.

Comments / 0

