Four Hubbard seniors announced their future plans and colleges they'll be attending. Lexi Najdusak committed to the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford where she will major in business and be a member of the softball team. Lexi was part of the district runner up softball team last year. She will join the Lady Panthers, who are a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and compete in the NCAA Division III.

