Even when he dropped in the rankings, Jordan Spieth never lost faith that he’d eventually be back on top of the world. This week officially marked that triumphant return. Not only did Spieth and his wife Annie welcome their first son, Sammy, on Wednesday, but the former Texas Longhorn also regained his place at No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, knocking Jon Rahm out of the top spot.

